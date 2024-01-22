Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: School Holidays In Several States Today- Check List Here

As the eagerly awaited day of Ram Lalla's "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony approaches, states across India are commemorating the event by announcing school closures. This decision allows students and families to actively participate in the historic festivities surrounding the highly anticipated consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. A multitude of distinguished guests is expected to attend this momentous occasion. With the aim of providing children the opportunity to witness the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, several states have chosen to observe school holidays in anticipation of this significant event.

Ram Mandir Inaugration: Complete Holiday

Uttar Pradesh: Leading the charge, Uttar Pradesh declared a full public holiday, ensuring all schools, both government and private, remain closed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for widespread celebrations, with the state aiming to make the day a "second Diwali."

Madhya Pradesh: Joining UP, Madhya Pradesh also announced a full holiday for all schools, allowing students and teachers to immerse themselves in the momentous occasion.

Chhattisgarh: In a similar spirit, Chhattisgarh announced a complete closure of all government and non-government schools and colleges, emphasizing the significance of the day.

Haryana: Following suit, Haryana declared a full holiday for schools, enabling families to participate in the celebrations and witness this historic moment.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Half-Day

Assam: Observing a half-holiday, all government offices and educational institutions in Assam will remain closed until 2:30 pm, allowing some time for festivities before resuming regular schedules.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan took a similar approach, declaring a half-day closure for schools, providing space for students and families to celebrate while minimizing disruption to academic activities.

Tripura: Joining the half-day closure list, Tripura announced a similar schedule for all educational institutions, facilitating participation in the ceremony while ensuring a smooth continuation of classes.

Several states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, haven't officially declared holidays but anticipate reduced attendance as families may choose to observe the ceremony.

While schools in other states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu remain open, the atmosphere is likely to be celebratory, with many students expected to wear traditional attire or participate in special events within the institutes.