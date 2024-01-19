Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony: Several States Declare Public Holiday On January 22, Check Details

NEW DELHI: In view of the upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the Central government has declared a half-day holiday for all its offices and institutions nationwide. This strategic move aims to allow employees to actively participate in the celebration of the auspicious event. Echoing similar sentiments, several states have also announced public holidays to mark this significant occasion.

Central Govt Declares Half-Day On Jan 22

The Department of Personnel and Training has issued a memorandum, stating, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on January 22."

Public HolidayAnnounced In Several States

Several states have followed suit, declaring public holidays on January 22 to ensure widespread participation in the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Notably, public sector banks will also observe a half-day closure on this date to commemorate the consecration of Ram Mandir.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government has taken a proactive step by officially announcing a half-day holiday in all government offices until 2:30 pm on January 22. The move is in alignment with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Tripura, Chhattisgarh, And Uttar Pradesh Follow Suit

Tripura, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh are among the states where government offices and educational institutions will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22. These decisions, driven by the significance of the Ram Temple event, aim to allow citizens to witness and actively participate in the grand ceremony.

Goa, Haryana, And Odisha Join The Celebration

The states of Goa, Haryana, and Odisha will also join the nationwide celebration by declaring public holidays on January 22. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of Goa, the government of Haryana, led by Manohar Lal Khattar, and the Odisha government have all issued orders for the closure of government buildings, schools, and various offices in light of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha festivities. As the nation gears up for this historic event, the central govt and several states have declared public holidays underscoring the cultural and religious significance attached to the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

Countdown To Pran Pratishtha: Rituals In Ayodhya

As Ayodhya prepares for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, the sacred rituals have entered their fourth day. The lighting of the ''holy fire'' marks the beginning of the day's ceremonies, with subsequent steps involving the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.' The idol of Shri Ram Lalla will undergo various rituals, including 'Aushdhadhiwas' and 'Kesaradhiwas,' culminating in the closing of temple doors until the grand ceremony.

Tightened Security In Ayodhya

With 'Pran Pratishtha' Day drawing near, security in Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram, where Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resides, has been intensified. The city witnesses the installation of Ram Lalla posters, and selfie points emerge near key intersections, amplifying the festive atmosphere.

'Amrit Mahotsava' Celebration In Ayodhya

Ayodhya is immersed in the festivities of 'Amrit Mahotsava' ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad contributes by setting up tea stalls to provide free tea and biscuits to visitors. The sanctum sanctorum of the Sri Ram Temple witnesses worship ceremonies led by Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas, adding to the sacred ambiance.

Grand Ceremony On January 22: PM Modi To Lead Rituals

The 'Pran Pratishta' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals, symbolizing a momentous occasion. Noteworthy personalities have been invited, and the nation eagerly anticipates this historic event, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual fabric of India.