Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Faces Delay; Completion Pushed To September 2025 | Know Why

The completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, initially slated for June 2025, has been postponed to September 2025 due to workforce shortages and material adjustments, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Temple Construction Committee. “Currently, we are facing a labour shortage, causing delays in construction,” Mishra said on Friday, highlighting the need for an additional 200 workers to meet the project’s demands.

Alongside the labour issue, Mishra cited the necessity to replace certain stones on the temple’s first floor as another reason for the delay. While 8.5 lakh cubic feet of red Bansi Paharpur stones have already been delivered for the temple boundary, construction has slowed due to limited personnel. Additionally, some stones on the first floor were found to be “weak and thin,” prompting a switch to more durable Makrana stones for improved longevity.

During a recent two-day committee meeting, officials reviewed the construction status of surrounding structures, including the temple’s auditorium, boundary, and circumambulation path. These auxiliary elements remain under development as well. The temple’s statues, including those for Lord Ram’s court and six adjacent temples, are being crafted in Jaipur and are expected to arrive in Ayodhya by December.

“The sculptor has assured us that all statues will be completed by year-end,” Mishra said, adding that placement decisions will be made upon their arrival. Two Ram Lalla statues, already approved by the temple trust, will be installed in key positions within the complex.

Efforts to improve visitor flow are ongoing, with discussions centered on optimizing exit routes for devotees after visiting the Janmabhoomi path. Mishra acknowledged existing crowding issues and emphasized that these considerations are integral to enhancing accessibility for future visitors.