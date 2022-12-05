AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration ends TODAY at aaccc.gov.in- Steps to apply here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC is scheduled to close the registration for round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling today, on December 5. Candidates who are interested but have not yet applied should make sure to register since the registration link was enabled on December 1. Applications received after the deadline won't be accepted in any circumstance.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 was started on December 1, 2022

Deadline to apply will end on December 5, 2022

Choice Locking should be done on December 5, 2022 from 3 PM to 11:55 PMRound 2 Seat Allotment Result will be out on December 8, 2022.

Reporting at respective institutions should be done between December 9 and December 17, 2022.

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website aaccc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to UG Counselling tab and look for the registration link

Get yourself registered by entering required details and submitting documents

Cross-check details and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

NEET UG 2022 applicants who intend to register for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, AYUSH programmes in medical colleges and institutions around India will be given counselling sessions.