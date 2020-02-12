Baal Aadhaar: UIDAI introduces new card for children; check details here

New Delhi: UIDAI has introduced a new blue coloured ‘Baal Aadhaar’ card for children up to the age of 5 on Wednesday (February 12). UIDAI's official twitter handle announced the news of the Baal Aadhar card with a tweet.

The UIDAI tweet said, "#AadhaarForMyChild

Blue colured ‘Baal Aadhaar’ can only be used up to the age of 5, after which it becomes invalid. A mandatory biometric update is required to reactivate the child's Aadhaar. To book an appointment, visit: https://appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCoo... "

The move has come up to extend the government's welfare scheme benefits to children. The blue coloured Baal Aadhar card will now help parents with kids to avail the benefits through this card. Earlier, the UIDAI didn't accept the biometric details of children below 5 years of age. Once children cross five years of age, the biometric authentication needs to be done by their parents who can get their Aadhaar Card updated.

So, the children below 5 years of age can now have a Blue Baal Aadhaar Card. After becoming 5 years old, they can do the biometric authentication and would get their general Aadhaar Card.

Here are the steps to guide you on how to apply for a Baal Aadhaar Card:

1. Book an appointment with the nearest UIDAI Aadhaar Card Center by logging in at the following link:

appointments.uidai.gov.in/bookappointment.aspx?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1;

2. Visit the nearest Aadhaar Card Center with your child on the given date.

3. Fill the Aadhaar Card registration form.

4. Attach a birth certificate of the child with a duly filled Aadhaar Card registration form.

5. Attach both parents' Aadhaar Card copy with duly filled Aadhaar Card registration form.

6. Paste the required number of photographs on the Aadhaar Card registration form.

7. Submit it to the Aadhaar Card Center official.

8. Aadhaar Card Center official will link Baal Aadhaar's form with either of the parents' Aadhaar Card.

9. Then a confirmation message will come on either of the parents registered mobile numbers.

10. After the confirmation message, the Baal Aadhaar Card will be delivered on the given mail address within 60