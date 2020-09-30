हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babri Mosque demolition verdict

Babri Mosque demolition: Iqbal Ansari welcomes verdict, says let’s all live in peace now

Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, the Babri Masjid litigant, on Wednesday welcomed the special CBI court verdict in the Babri Mosque demolition and said that its good that the trial is over now.

Babri Mosque demolition: Iqbal Ansari welcomes verdict, says let’s all live in peace now
Play

LUCKNOW: Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, the Babri Masjid litigant, on Wednesday welcomed the special CBI court verdict in the Babri Mosque demolition and said that its good that the trial is over now.

Welcoming the verdict, Ansari said, “It’s good that this is now over. Let’s all live in peace. Let there be no fresh trouble of this nature. Hindu and Muslim have always lived in peace in Ayodhya.”Iqbal Ansari has earlier said that after the Supreme Court`s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute pronounced on November 9, 2019, past incidents related to the dispute must be done away with, and the dispute should be forgotten.

"We must work towards progress in the country. The evidence lies with the CBI. We want this issue to end after festering for the last 28 years,’’ Ansari said.

"Several people related to the dispute have passed away. Some people are already past their prime, so it is better that this dispute must end. The SC verdict over the Ram temple and Babri Masjid has been out. Both Hindus and Muslim have also reconciled with the decision. We have full faith in the Constitution and the law of the country," Ansari added.

On the disputes related to Mathura and Kashi, Ansari said, "These are the same people who want to create a rift between the Hindus and the Muslims. The government has already decided that there will be no new dispute between the temple and mosque, so why is this dispute started anew?"

He said more than such disputes, the country needs to do more to improve employment, economic growth, national and social security, health and education.

The Special CBI court on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) acquitted all 32 accused in the case, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti.

The accused were acquitted citing "lack of evidence'' against them for hatching the alleged conspiracy. The court also observed that the 1992 demolition was not "pre-planned."

Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti were earlier accused of hatching the conspiracy that led to the demolition of the 15th-century mosque in December 1992. They attended the proceedings via video conferencing.

26 out of 32 accused were present in the court, including Sadhvi Ritambhara, Sakshi Maharaj, Vinay Katiyar and Champat Rai Bansal. In the Babri demolition case, an FIR was registered against a total of 49 people. Of these 17 have died, the remaining 32 are still accused.

The seventeen accused in the case include Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Giriraj Kishore, and Vijayaraje Scindia who passed away during the trial.

During the trial, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the CBI court. 

Tags:
Babri Mosque demolition verdictBabri Masjid demolition case verdictIqbal AnsariBJPLK AdvaniMM JoshiUma BhartiBabri mosqueAyodhya
Next
Story

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict vindicates my belief, says LK Advani; MM Joshi calls it 'historic'
  • 62,25,763Confirmed
  • 97,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41S

Anurag Kashyap will be questioned tomorrow at 11 am