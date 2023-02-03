‘Babu Bhai’ Gets HC Breather, Court Says ‘No Coercive Action Against Paresh Rawal Over 'Cook Fish for Bengalis' Remark

Kolkata: In a big relief for BJP MP and popular Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, Calcutta High Court has directed the Taratala police not to take any coercive action against him in connection with his "cook fish for Bengalis." The actor had landed in a soup for his remarks made by him while campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls last year. The high court, in its order, stated that that the actor-politician had already apologised for the remark and, therefore, there was no need to take any coercive action.

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) had lodged a police complaint against Rawal in December last year. In its complaint, the party alleged that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between the Bengalis and other communities.

A case was registered against the actor on the basis of the complaint filed by CPI(M) state secretary, West Bengal Md. Salim, who said that the actor’s speech could provoke hatred against Bengalis. The CPI-M leader said that he came across a video on various social media platforms about the actor-politician’s speech.

The CPI(M) leader expressed concerns that Bengalis residing in other parts of the country could be targeted as a result of Rawal`s remark.

It may be recalled that the noted Bollywood actor had sparked a controversy by making a controversial statement while campaigning for the ruling BJP in the city of Valsad in poll-bound Gujarat. Addressing a rally, Rawal claimed that the people of Gujarat can still tolerate inflation but not "Bangladeshis and Rohingyas" living next door.

"Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Paresh Rawal had said in Valsad.

He was soon mired in a controversy and the actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengalis. Amid the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologise for his remark.