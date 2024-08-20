Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Police Uses Tear Gas As Angry Mob Starts Stone Pelting At School

New Delhi: Amid the unrest in Maharashtra's Badlapur over the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school, enraged residents began stone pelting at the School where the crime took place.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has sparked widespread outrage.

As Angry residents, demanding justice, began pelting stones at the School, the situation escalated, prompting police intervention. Authorities used tear gas and other measures to control the crowd and restore order.

The protesters, wearing black clothing, targeted the school in their demonstration. As the chaos subsided, the police were able to apprehend the individuals responsible for the stone-throwing. The suspects have been taken into custody and are being held at the local police station.

The police are continuing their investigation into the assault case and are working to maintain peace in the community.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ordered a high-level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and that those found guilty would face strict action.

"I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process to fast-track this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty," CM Eknath Shinde said while speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police-level senior IPS officer Arti Singh to investigate the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed that the entire state was outraged by the incident. "Two young girls were sexually assaulted in Badlapur, Maharashtra on the school premises; the entire state is outraged and seeks justice. I once again urge the Rashtrapati Bhavan to approve the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, no other child or woman faces this travesty. Shame on the state government to continue to ignore the safety of women," Chaturvedi said.

She further criticized societal attitudes, saying, "The incident is on school premises. Sick perverts in our society want women to dress in a 'decent way', to step out during 'safe hours' and work in' safe zones', and take charge of their 'own safety'. What would you say to this?" Chaturvedi said.

Earlier, a massive protest was held at Badlapur Railway Station on Tuesday in response to the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur. Protesters also pelted stones at police during the protest. Heavy security has been deployed to control the crowd protesting against the incident.

The Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said, "Local trains were stopped at Badlapur railway station due to protests against the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur."