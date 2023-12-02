Balaghat is a legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, forming a crucial part of the Balaghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Situated in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, Balaghat is designated as an urban seat.

Gaurishankar Bisen (BJP) and Anubha Munjare (INC) emerge as significant contenders in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Balaghat constituency, alongside several independent candidates. The voter turnout in the Balaghat Assembly Constituency reached 83.89% in the 2023 elections.

In 2018, Gaurishanker Chaturbhuj Bisen secured victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeating Anubha Munjare of the Samajwadi Party by a margin of 27,654 votes. The Balaghat Assembly constituency is situated within the Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen triumphed in the Balaghat Lok Sabha (MP) seat, surpassing Madhu Bhagat of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 242,066 votes.