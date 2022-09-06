New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman who worked in a private school in Bangalore died due to electrocution after she touched an electric pole by mistake while balancing on her scooter on a flooded road. According to reports, the fatal incident took place on Monday night when the deceased was returning home on her scooter.

Eyewitnesses told police that the stretch of the road where the victim was present was waterlogged. Furthermore, her vehicle broke down on the spot and she lost balance. As she was trying to regain balance to move ahead, she is said to have touched an electric pole nearby for support and got electrocuted.

Locals rushed the woman to a hospital, where she succumbed, sources said. The deceased was working in the admin department of a private school.

Heavy downpours over the last few days have led to a flood-like situation in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. Torrential rains continued to lash the country's IT hub on Tuesday as well with various streets waterlogged, and houses and vehicles partially inundated.

Also Read: 'Never thought..': Karnataka CM blames previous Congress govt for Bangalore flood crisis

Netizens, meanwhile, flooded social media with pictures and videos of office goers and school children using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water. Various members of the Twitterati also took potshots at the authorities and questioned them about the current situation in Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli, and several other areas.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blamed the 'misrule' and lack of planning of the previous Congress Government in Karnataka. While speaking to reporters at his R.T. Nagar residence, he said the previous government recklessly gave permission to build houses, and apartments in tanks, tank bunds, and in buffer zones. The Congress was solely responsible for the present-day situation, he said.

The CM said the previous Congress government never thought about the management of tanks. But the incumbent government has taken it as a challenge and released Rs 1,500 crore towards the construction of the much-needed Rajakaluve. On Monday, encroachments worth Rs 300 crore had been removed.

(With agency inputs)