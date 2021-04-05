हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh

Battle against Naxals will be intensified, we will win it: Amit Shah after paying tribute to security personnel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday (April 5) paid last respects to the security personnel martyred in the gunfight with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. 

File Photo (Credits: ANI)

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday (April 5) paid last respects to the security personnel martyred in the gunfight with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. 

“On behalf of the Prime Minister, Central government and the country, I pay tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack. The country will always remember their sacrifice for taking the fight against Naxals to a decisive turn,” said Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister also chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre with top officials in Jagdalpur. “I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jagdalpur.

The Union Home Minister while addressing the media also pointed out that, “in the past few years, the fight against Naxalism has reached a decisive turn and this unfortunate incident has taken this fight two steps forward.”

Amit Shah while assured the people of the country that the government is taking necessary steps to handle the naxal situation in the state. He said, “both Central and state governments are working in tandem on two fronts, intensify development works in tribal areas and fight against armed groups. I want to assure people of Chhattisgarh and the country that fight against Naxals will be intensified after this incident.” 

As per the sources, Shah will also visit the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper and will have interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there.

