BECIL Recruitment 2022: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the posts of Staff Nurse, PRO and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts on the official website becil.com till August 31, 2022.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies of 8 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Senior Program Manager (Technical), 1 vacancy is for the post of Public Relation Officer (PRO), 2 vacancies are for the post of Junior Program Manager (Technical), 1 vacancy is for the post of Program Manager (Administrative), 2 vacancy is for the post of Yoga Therapist.

12 vacancy is for the post of Staff Nurse, and 10 vacancy is for the post of Panchakarma Technician, 1 vacancy is for the post of Audiologist, 1 vacancy is each for the post of Ophthalmic Technician/ Optometrist, OT Technician (Ophthalmic), Assistant Library Officer, and 10 vacancies are for the post of Panchkarma Attendant.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for various posts in BECIL can go through the eligibility criteria required for their desired post in the Official Notice given here.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General/OBC/Ex-Serviceman/Women- Rs 750

SC/ST/EWS/PH category - Rs 450

Here's how to apply BECIL Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of BECIL - becil.com Register and log in with your registration number and password Fill the application form and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit the form Download and take printout for future use.

"Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job," read the official notification. The notice firther added, preference will be given to those candidates who are already working in the same/similar department.