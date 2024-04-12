Bengaluru Cafe Blast Arrests Triggers Row In West Bengal, BJP Calls State 'A Haven for Terrorists', TMC Hits Back

New Delhi: A political storm has been ignited in West Bengal following the arrests of two suspects, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taha, in the Bengaluru cafe blast case. Both hail from Kanthi in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal and were apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday. The controversy was sparked by Amit Malviya, the BJP’s IT Cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal. Malviya claimed that the arrests highlight how West Bengal is becoming a sanctuary for terrorists.

In a post on X, Malviya said, “NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cells in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists."

However, the West Bengal Police swiftly countered Malviya’s claims in an official statement after his post went viral. The statement read, “Contrary to the claims made by Amit Malviya, the fact is that two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the central intelligence agencies. The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities.”

Echoing Malviya, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, BJP’s state president in West Bengal, argued that it is natural for terrorists to consider the state as a safe shelter. He pointed out that West Bengal is the only state where central agency officials are attacked and beaten up severely whenever they attempt to take any action against anti-national activities.

Majumdar added, “In addition, the state police are initiating an investigation against those central agency sleuths based on counter FIRs with baseless charges. Naturally, such developments encourage anti-national elements.”

In response, Kunal Ghosh, the state general secretary of Trinamool Congress, indirectly hinted at the family of the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who hails from Kanthi, where the arrests were made. Ghosh did not directly name the Adhikari family but said, “Let me ask BJP leaders one question. Where are the arrests made? It is Kanthi. We all know which family and BJP’s main leader runs illegal activities from there. I urge the state agencies to investigate this matter to find out the Family’s links in providing shelter to anti-national forces.”