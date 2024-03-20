Bengaluru Water Board Prohibits Use Of Cauvery, Borewell Water For Rain Dance, Pool Party During Holi

BENGALURU: In a bid to address the looming water scarcity issue in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken a firm stance against the wasteful use of water during Holi celebrations. Expressing concerns over reports of planned pool parties and rain dances at various commercial establishments during the festive season, the BWSSB issued an advisory on Wednesday strictly prohibiting the use of Cauvery water and borewell water for such events.

Appeal For Public Cooperation

Dr. V Ram Prasat Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, emphasized the importance of public cooperation in managing the escalating water crisis. With the city already facing acute water shortages, the cooperation of citizens becomes paramount in tackling the issue effectively.

Celebrating Holi Responsibly

While recognizing Holi as a cultural celebration, the board clarified that celebrations within homes and residential areas are permissible. However, it strongly opposes the organization of rain dances and pool parties for commercial purposes amid the prevailing water crisis.

Addressing Concerns Over Water Sources

The advisory also sought to allay concerns regarding the use of tap water by hotels and resorts in lieu of treated water. Ensuring the use of treated water is crucial in preventing further strain on the city's already limited water resources.