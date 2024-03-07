Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Caps Water Tanker Prices; Check New Rates

Karnataka, particularly its capital city, is currently grappling with a severe water shortage, a consequence of inadequate rainfall experienced in 2023. The Indian Meteorology Department has linked this scarcity to the El Nino phenomenon.

The seriousness of the situation is evident as water tankers have been observed at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Kumarakrupa Road in Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the borewell in his house in Sadashivanagar in the state capital has gone dry for the first time. This happened despite the fact that Sadashivanagar is located next to Sankey Lake.



Water tankers running frequently on the Bengaluru roads have become a common sight now. On normal days, the water suppliers used to charge Rs 700 to Rs 800 per tanker but due to excess demand, they are charging somewhere between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800 per tanker, according to Shivakumar.

Water Tanker Prices In Bengaluru

Witnessing the surge in the prices of water tankers amid crisis, the government is also mulling over fixing the rate for water per tanker. The administration in Bengaluru have also capped the prices of water tankers in the silicon valley of India

For delivery areas within a 5 km range

- A 6000-liter tanker will be priced at up to ₹600.

- An 8000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹700.

- A 10,000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹1000.

For delivery areas between a 5 km to 10 km range

- A 6000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹750.

- An 8000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹850.

- A 10,000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹1200.

The office-bearers of the Residents' Welfare Associations (RWA) in the city are facing the brunt of its members for doing nothing to save them from water crisis.

"We are a family of six members. A tanker of water lasts for five days even if we use it judiciously. It means we need six-tankers of water a month, which will cost us about Rs 9,000 a month. How long can we spend money like this?" Sharaschandra, a resident of Uttarahalli in Bengaluru, told PTI.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru Development, announced taking over private tankers and private borewells to meet the water demand in Bengaluru. Even milk tankers will be used to supply water.

Talukas Declared Dought-Affected

Siddaramaiah reports that out of 136 Taluks in Karnataka, 123 have been officially declared as drought-affected, with 109 facing severe impact.

In response, the Karnataka government has announced plans to establish Taluk-level control rooms and helplines to tackle water-related challenges.

Additionally, Taluk-level task forces, overseen by local MLAs, have been formed to guarantee water distribution and ensure an ample supply of fodder for livestock.

Summer Arrived Early In Bengaluru

According to IMD scientist A Prasad, there was an El Nino effect last year, which is moderate this year too but is likely to decline, reported PTI. Its effect was evident as summer set in the third and fourth week of February, which otherwise happens only in March in Bengaluru, he explained.

Bengaluru recorded 36 degree Celsius temperature on Wednesday (March 6), the officer said. "36 degree Celsius was not the highest. There were occasions when temperatures went up to 37.3 degree in March, 1986 but that happened towards the end of the month. We still have 24 days to go this March," Prasad pointed out.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) as well as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are under pressure to provide water to people.

A BWSSB official said the situation is grim because the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam in Mandya district from where Cauvery water is supplied to Bengaluru does not have adequate water due to summer.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya warned of protests in front of Vidhana Soudha if the Congress government in Karnataka failed to address the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru soon.

Following a meeting with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, Surya said that if the water problem is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka BJP brass would lead protests at Vidhana Soudha.