Besharam Rang controversy: 'Remove Pathaan song from social media,' Child welfare body tells UP DGP

In such a situation, it is necessary for their best interest that obscene content should be removed from social media, the letter says, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • It has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the `Besharam Rang` song
  • Bahraich CWC President said smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers for development
  • It is necessary for their best interest that obscene content should be removed

Bahraich: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Uttar Pradesh`s Bahraich district has advised the Director General of Police (DGP) to get the clippings of `Pathan` movie song `Besharam Rang`, and other obscene content, removed from the social media as it was having a `detrimental impact on the psyche of adolescents`. Using the powers given under the relevant section of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich (bench of magistrate), has written to the DGP that it has taken a suo moto cognizance of obscene contents, including the `Besharam Rang` song, being circulated on social media.

In the letter sent to the DGP, Bahraich CWC President Satish Kumar Srivastava and a four-member bench consisting of Deepmala Pradhan, Archana Pandey and Navneet Mishra said that smart mobile phones had been provided to the teenagers by the Uttar Pradesh government for their all-round development and they cannot be stopped from watching easily available contents.

In such a situation, it is necessary for their best interest that obscene content should be removed from social media, the letter says.
 

