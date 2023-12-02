trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694533
Betul Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP's Hemant Vijay Khandelwal Vs Congress' Nilay Daga

Hemant Vijay Khandelwal (BJP) and Nilay Daga (INC) are key contenders in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in Betul, facing independent candidates. The 2023 voter turnout in Betul was 81.94%.

Hemant Vijay Khandelwal from the BJP and Nilay Daga from the INC emerge as prominent contenders in the upcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in the Betul constituency, facing competition from various independent candidates. The voter turnout in Betul Assembly Constituency reached 81.94 percent in the 2023 elections.

In the 2018 elections, Nilay Vinod Daga of the Indian National Congress secured victory in Betul, defeating Hemant Vijay Khandelwal from the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 21,645 votes.

Betul Assembly constituency is situated within the Betul Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, emerged victorious in the Betul Lok Sabha (MP) seat, securing a lead of 360,241 votes over Ramu Tekam (advocate) from the Indian National Congress.

