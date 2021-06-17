Bharat Biotech-WHO pre-submission meeting for Covaxin EUL on June 23

New Delhi: The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech`s pre-submission meeting has been scheduled on June 23 for evaluation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)`s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Earlier, last month, Bharat Biotech had informed that it had submitted 90 per cent of the documentation needed for WHO`s EUL. The rest of the documents are to be submitted this month. The External Affairs Ministry is coordinating with Bharat Biotech to secure WHO recognition for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Covaxin is among three vaccines currently being administered in India against the COVID-19 pandemic. India started the world`s largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44.

