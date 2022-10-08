Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 1 month on the road, Congress shares a look back at Rahul Gandhi’s journey - WATCH

New Delhi: On Saturday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its one-month journey across three states, covering 728 kilometres. The grand old party took to Twitter to reflect on how the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra has progressed in a month. Congress said in a series of tweets that the former party chief made the "first call to unite India" when he launched the Yatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. The party also shared several videos of the Yatra from above, as well as people joining Gandhi on his journey. On Saturday, Gandhi stated that the goal of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was to unite the people of the country rather than to fight "violence and hatred" spread by the BJP-RSS.

It was our resolve to question the fascist govt. Within a month, it has truly taken shape of a large-scale movement.

Across states, similar Yatras are taking shape.

It will go down in history as a pivot in Indian politics.



Speaking at a press conference in Karnataka's Turuvekere, he said that thousands of crores of rupees have been spent on trying to project him in a way that is "untruthful and wrong," and that those who look carefully will see what his truth is.

“Nothing can stop us,” a drenched Gandhi declared during his speech on October 2. Besides the ‘rain photo’, many other “feel good” videos from the Congress' nationwide march were also shared. As reported in Times Now.

One video showed Rahul Gandhi taking selfies with children, another of him hugging an elderly woman, and yet another of him wiping away the tears of a young girl who was excited to walk with him. The party also shared a photo of Sonia Gandhi on the day she joined the Yatra and walked for a few kilometres with her son Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders in Karnataka's Mandya district.

Other Twitter posts also shared one of Rahul Gandhi's most powerful photographs, which was taken on Gandhi Jayanti and shows him delivering a speech in heavy rain in Mysuru, Karnataka.