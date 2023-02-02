Bhopal's Islam Nagar Renamed as Jagdishpur; Madhya Pradesh Govt Changes Name With Immediate Effect

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Government has changed the name of Islam Nagar Village located in Bhopal with immediate effect. The village will now be known as Jagdishpur. The state government notified the change of name through a Gazette order. The order said, "In pursuance of no objection conveyed by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs....., the State Government hereby, change the name of village of Islam Nagar District Bhopal as Jagdishpur with immediate effect."

Islam Nagar is located in the centre of the Bhopal-Berasia highway. It is around 14 kilometres from Bhopal. 'Islam Nagar' was once the capital of the princely state of Bhopal. The remnants of Nawab Dost Mohammad Khan's palaces, which founded Bhopal, could still be located here.

Madhya Pradesh | The name of Islam Nagar village in Bhopal district changed to Jagdishpur with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/UvdRqRIjGY — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 2, 2023

Islamnagar was once known as Jagdishpur, which was founded by local Rajput chieftains. Dost Mohammad Khan, the founder of the princely state of Bhopal, titled it 'Islam Nagar' in the 18th century.