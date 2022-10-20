BHU PG Admission 2022: Registrations begin through CUET at bhuonline.in- Here’s how to apply

BHU PG Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University, BHU PG Admissions 2022 begins for various Postgraduate courses offered by the University. The BHU PG Admissions 2022 application process is available on the official website, bhuonline.in, for qualified candidates. Candidates who have completed CUET PG can apply for BHU Counseling according on their field of study. October 25, 2022, is the last day to apply online for admission to PG programmes. According to the eligibility requirements given in the PET bulletin, candidates enrolling for the BHU PG Counselling 2022 must have finished their undergraduate degree (minimum two years/four-semester mark sheets necessary).

Additionally, the candidate had to pass the CUET PG exam in order to be eligible for the particular course listed in the BHU PET Bulletin 2022. You only need to pay the registration fee on the website if you match the mentioned qualifying requirements.

BHU PG Admissions 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website-- bhuonline.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the PG Registration link 2022

A new page would open, register yourself and generate your login credentials

Login and access the BHU Counselling portal

Now, fill in the BHU PG Registration form

Submit all details and upload documents as asked

Pay the applicable registration fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future references

The CUET results, together with any other applicable admission requirements, will be used to determine BHU Admission 2022 for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.