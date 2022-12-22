Big breakthrough for security forces: Five terrorist associates of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J&K's Kupwara, arms-ammunitions recovered

Srinagar: Acting on credible by Military intelligence and other intelligence agencies that a terror module of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit is active in the Kralpora area of Kupwara, a joint team of Police and Army apprehended three terrorist associates on Thursday. The module was not only helping terrorists in providing safe shelter but also other logistics including arms and ammunition. The three apprehended terrorist associates are Ab Rouf Malik, Altaf Ahmad Payer residents of Dardsun Kralpora and Riyaz Ahmad Lone of Kralpora. During interrogation, the trio disclosed about two hideouts constructed for terrorists of the HM outfit on the instructions of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers Farooq Ahmad Pir, and Nadeem Usmani of Kakroosa Kupwara presently based in POK where some arms and ammunition have also been concealed. Both the two hideouts have been unearthed on the disclosure and identification of the arrested trio.

In recovery 01 AK rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 119 AK Ammunition, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Mag, 04 Pistol Rounds, 06 Hand Grenades, 01 IED, 02 Detonators, 02 wire bundles and one water tank of approximately 100 litters capacity recovered from the hideouts.

The trio also received cash amounting to rupees 6 lacs in June 2022 which was meant to procure material for the construction of hideouts and procuring of arms and ammunition. Rupees 64000 out of these 6 lacs has also been recovered.

Two more terrorist associates including Ab Majeed Beigh resident of Humhama Budgam and another from Bandipora who have been actively supporting the trio in their activities have also been detained for investigation.

The terrorist associates were also being handled by one more terrorist handler Fayaz Geelani of Budgam presently based in POK.

The arrested group in addition to providing logistic support, arms and ammunition and other facilities for the commission of terrorist activities was also tasked to select targets for terrorists in the valley and radicalize more youth to join terrorist ranks.

A case has been registered in Police Station Kralpora and further investigation is being taken up. Police say more arrests and recoveries cannot be ruled out in the case.