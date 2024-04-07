Biggest Issue In Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Is Unemployment: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that the primary concern for the coming Lok Sabha Elections is the unemployment imposed by the ruling Modi government. Kharge further added that the Prime Minister's pledge to provide 2 crore jobs reverberates as a bad dream in a mind of youth.

Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge took a long post on the microblogging site X, where he emphasised the struggle of youth to find jobs. "The biggest issue in these Lok Sabha elections is Unemployment, imposed by the BJP. Our Youth are struggling to find jobs, and we are staring at a demographic nightmare," Kharge said.

"Take the case of India's Premier Institutes - IITs and IIMs Across 12 IITs, around 30% of our students are not getting regular placements. Only 20% of 21 IIMs could complete the summer placements so far," Kharge Pointed out that if this is the situation of the prestigious institute then just imagine how BJP is destroying the future of the youth.

"The rate of youth unemployment under Modi Govt has tripled since 2014. The ILO's recent India Employment Report showed that each year, India adds around 70-80 lakh youths to the labour force, but between 2012 and 2019, there was almost ZERO growth in employment - just 0.01%!," Kharge wrote.

Congress Chief raised questions on PM Modi for providing 2 cr Jobs which now turn into a bad dream in the hearts and minds of our Youth.

"Any diploma or degree holder below the age of 25, will now have a legal right to demand employment and shall be paid at least Rs 1 Lakh per year. This would remove the barriers that separate work and learning, thereby opening fresh avenues for career growth,' he added.

Earlier, on Friday, Congress released its manifesto titled 'Nyay Patra' for the coming Lok Sabha ELections, guaranteeing, among others, a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers on their produce as per the Swaminathan Commission report, While the BJP had called it a "bundle of false claims".