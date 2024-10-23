Bihar: 1 Dead, 2 Loose Vision After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Muzzafarpur

Amid the havoc created following the death of 33 people due to the consumption of poisonous liquor in Bihar's Siwan (Chapra) and Gopalganj, a case of the death of one individual and hospitalization of two others due to the same reasons surfaced on Wednesday from the Hathori Police station area of Muzzafarpur.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Shyam Sahni (25) had left his home to attend a liquor party with his friends in the night, after which his health began deteriorating and he lost the vision in his eyes. As Sahni's health deteriorated, he was admitted to the Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment, where he passed away during the treatment.

Two others identified as Mukesh Sahni and Virodhi Sahni have also lost their eyesight due to the liquor. According to officials, they are currently undergoing treatment. Mukesh Sahni is in critical condition.

Following the incident, the police sprung into action and raided several places and are carrying out further investigation on the matter. RJD Spokesperson Priyanka Bharti lashed out at the Nitish Kumar-led state government for ignoring the plight of the people.

"In Muzaffarpur, several people lost their eyesight and several died due to consumption of poisonous liquor. If BJP JDU leaders have free time from Hindu Muslims, then look at this woman. You people have ruined her world," she said in a post on X.

On October 18, 33 people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor in Gopalganj and Siwan. Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Awdhesh Dixit said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the matter and 14 people had been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy.

"Two people have died in suspicious circumstances. 4-5 people are under treatment. The SIT is investigating and conducting the raids. We are identifying the people who may have consumed illicit liquor and taking action. We have arrested 14 people and conducted raids at over 200 places. We have also seized and destroyed raw materials of over 5000 litres," Gopalganj SP said.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government was working effectively on the issue after the tragedy triggered a political blame game with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor imposed by the Nitish Kumar government.

(With ANI Inputs)