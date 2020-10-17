Bihar assembly election 2020: Grand alliance releases poll manifesto, promises to scrap farm laws

PATNA: The grand alliance parties in Bihar — the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties on Saturday (October 17) released their poll manifesto for the state assembly elections slated for late October and November this year.

Entitled 'Our Pledge for Change', the manifesto was released by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the presence of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and other Grand Alliance partner leaders.

The grand alliance announced that if it comes to the power in Bihar, the alliance will pass a bill to scrap the three anti-farm laws cleared by the Centre last month.

The manifesto also promised to waive fees for various recruitment examinations in Bihar, apart from travel cost of candidates to the examination centres. It also promises 'same pay for same work' for contract teachers, apart from opening Karpuri labour distress centres.

It also announced that the alliance will focus on the farm laws and jobs.

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that,” Tejashwi said, while taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister.

Seeking to lure voters in poll- bound Bihar, the grand alliance made 25 promises including 10 lakh permanent government jobs, increasing employment limit under MGNREGA from 100 to 200 days, loan waiver for farmers among others.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases -- for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

