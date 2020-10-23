PM Narendra Modi's Bihar poll campaign begins today, 3 rallies to be addressed on day 1

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar on Friday (October 23). Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting today.

On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. On October 28, PM Modi will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna; and on November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur and later in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria.

"Tomorrow, I will get an opportunity to be present among my brothers and sisters from Bihar. I will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. During this time, I will put the agenda of development of the NDA in front of the people and ask them for their blessings for the alliance," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi on late Thursday.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar in-charge Devendra Fadnavis earlier said, "Prime Minister Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar for NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates.

He said asserted that people's trust in PM Modi will not only benefit his party but also its allies. "A lot of enthusiasm is seen among people, wherever we go in Bihar and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name. The country and its people have placed their trust in PM Modi. This trust will benefit not only us but also our allies," he said.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. The JDU, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

BJP has formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases — October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

