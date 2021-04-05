Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Slight drop in pass percentage, check last five years trends

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday (April 5) declared the results of the 10th Board exams, ending the wait of over 16 lakh students who appeared.

While the results are far better than what used to be five years back, there has been a slight dip in pass percentage compared to the last two years.

The pass percentage stood at 78.17 per cent this year. While last year it was 80.59 per cent and a year before that it was even better standing at 80.73 per cent.

Not very long ago, the passing percentage remained well below the 50 per cent mark. But over the last few years, the numbers have changed significantly.

In 2016, Class 10 Board exams, the pass percentage was just 44.66 per cent. It then rose to 50.12 per cent in 2017 and then to 68.89 per cent the following year.

It was in 2019 that the pass percentage crossed the 80 per cent mark, a significant jump of about 12 percentage points.

The dip this year could be attributed to several reasons, the COVID-19 pandemic being possibly the biggest factor. Classes were suspended or went online in various places and the regular curriculum was disrupted due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

In view of the difficulties they faced, the results could be considered quite positive.

Three students - Pooja Kumari, Sandeep Kumar, and Subhadarshini - topped the exams, scoring 484 marks out of the total 500.

