Bihar Board Compartment Result 2021: BSEB declares results for class 10 and 12, check here

Patna: The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results of compartment exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th students. Students can check their BSEB compartmental results 2021 on the official website: results.biharboardonline.com

This year, the BSEB has decided to promote all students who failed in one or two subjects and had registered for the compartment exam by awarding them grace marks. BSEB officials said that they considered all options and found this as the best suited for Bihar board students, keeping their future in mind.

The compartmental exams were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how to check BSEB Compartment Result 2021:

1. Visit the official website – results.biharboardonline.com

2. Click on the Compartment Result link.

3. Enter your roll number and roll code and submit.

Your BSEB Compartment Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download and save your result for future use.

The promotion of 218790 (2.18 lakh) students has increased the overall percentage of qualified students in both class 10th and class 12th result 2021.

Earlier, the percentage of qualified students in Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 was 78.26%, which increased to 85.53%, and for Bihar Board class 10 exam 2021 it was 78.71, which has increased to 85.5% after the promotion of students.

ALSO READ: BPSC CS Exam 2021 final results to be announced soon on bpsc.bih.gov.in

Live TV