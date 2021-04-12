हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
bihar board 10th result 2021

Bihar Class 10 results: Board opens scrutiny application, check how to apply

Bihar Board Class 10 results: The application window for scrutiny will remain open till April 17.

Bihar Class 10 results: Board opens scrutiny application, check how to apply
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday (April 11) opened the application window for scrutiny of Class 10 results. 

Bihar Board had declared Class 10 results on April 5. To apply for scrutiny, students can apply at the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

The application window for scrutiny will remain open till April 17.

Students can apply for the revaluation of answer scripts by paying fees for subjects. The examiners after rechecking the answer sheets will release the revised results. The dates for the same are yet to be announced.

How to apply for Scrutiny

1. Visit the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the ‘scrutiny registration’ link.

3. Enter the details and fill the BSEB Class 10 scrutiny form. Click on ‘submit’. 

4. Pay the fee online

This year, 12,93,054 students passed the exams, taking the pass percentage to 78.17 per cent. However, the pass percentage saw about a 2 per cent dip compared to the last year when the figure stood at 80.59 per cent. 

Out of a total of 16,54,171 students who took the Class 10 exams, 8,29,278 were girls while 8,24,893 were boys. 

