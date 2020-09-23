Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, of Sushant Singh Rajput case fame, takes voluntary retirement

New Delhi: Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey has sought early retirement from services and state Governor Phagu Chauhan has reportedly accepted his resignation.

The development comes ahead of Assembly poll in Bihar scheduled to be held in October-November.

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, had recently made headlines duirng invetsigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Pandey was openly critical of Mumbai Police in the late actor's death case. He had also sparked a controversy when he said that actor Rhea Chakraborty didn’t have the “stature” to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, DGP, Home Guards, S K Singhal, has been given additional charge of Bihar DGP.

Notably, in 2014 Pandey had similarly requested for voluntary retirement as he was reportedly taking a plunge into politics and was hoping to get a BJP ticket.

However, he did not manage to get a ticket and nine months after taking VRS, Pandey requested the Bihar government to allow him to withdraw his resignation.

His request was accepted by the Nitish Kumar-led government and the top cop joined work again. He became the DGP of Bihar Police just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.