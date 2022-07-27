Patna: Twenty-five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were promoted by the Bihar government as additional secretaries on Tuesday (July 26). Of these, 14 officers have retired while two are dead. The promotions have been long pending, and this meant that several people - who finally secured the promotion - were already retired, and in a couple of cases, died! According to news reports, the promotion of all 25 officers was pending since 2016-2017.

Two of those promoted died of Covid-19 last year

Vijay Ranjan and Rameshwar Pandey, who have been promoted, passed away last year due to Covid-19. They were promoted to the rank of additional secretaries, with effect from January 2017. Apart from the duo, 14 officers got the promotion but they have already retired now. A senior officer, who handles transfers and promotions in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Government of Bihar, reportedly told media houses that the promotions of the 25 IAS officers were pending for a long time due to the non-completion of some formalities.

14 retired officers get promoted

List of officers who got promotions after retirement include Rakesh Mohan, Dayanand Mishra, Raj Kumar Sinha, Shyam Kishore, Arun Kumar, Om Prakash Pal, Nivedita Rai, Jaishankar Prasad, Pankaj Patel, Manoj Kumar Jha, Krishnanand Singh, Vimlesh Kumar Jha, Rishidev Jha, Sanjay Kumar Singh, and Prabhu Ram.

Those who have retired would be given arrears of the increment in their salary, said the GAD official; when it comes to the pension of the deceased officers, it would be revised with the stipulated date, reported The Hindustan Times.