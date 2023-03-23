Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Dreams Of Lord Krishna, Shares Live Video; Trolled

Bihar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav is in the news yet again and this time as well for his dream. Tej Pratap Yadav often shares videos on his Twitter handle where he can be seen either offering prayers or dressed up as Hindu gods. His latest video is of his dream where he witnessed Lord Krishna's Virat Swaroop also called Vishwaroop. Tej Pratap shared the video on Twitter and said, "I am seeing your universal form with a crown adorned with sparkling chakra and weapons decorated with mace, shining everywhere as the brilliant light of the universe."

In the video, the Bihar minister is seen sleeping and dreaming about Lord Krishan and Mahabharata's war. The video is a compilation of footage from the Mahabharata TV serial. Towards the end of the video, Tej Pratap wakes up in shock. In the tweet, he said that it was hard for him to see Lord Krishna due to his majestic shine.

विश्व रूप दर्शन योग मैं मुकुट से सुशोभित चक्र और गदा से सुसज्जित शस्त्रों के साथ सर्वत्र दीप्तिमान लोक के रूप में आपके रूप को देख रहा हूँ। इस चमचमाती अग्नि में आपके तेज को देख पाना कठिन है जो सभी दिशाओं से प्रस्फुटित होने वाले सूर्य के प्रकाश की भांति है। pic.twitter.com/tqcrkKH5Qo — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 22, 2023

The RJD leader was trolled for his latest video.

Last month, Tej Pratap had claimed to have seen Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dream following which he rode a bicycle to the Secretariat in Patna and said that he drew inspiration from the late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch. Tej Pratap is famous for dressing up like Lord Krishna. Earlier, he had also dressed up as Lord Shiva.