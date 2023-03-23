topStoriesenglish2587119
NewsIndia
TEJ PRATAP YADAV

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Dreams Of Lord Krishna, Shares Live Video; Trolled

Tej Pratap Yadav's latest video is of his dream where he witnessed Lord Krishna's Virat Swaroop also called Vishwaroop. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 05:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Dreams Of Lord Krishna, Shares Live Video; Trolled

Bihar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav is in the news yet again and this time as well for his dream. Tej Pratap Yadav often shares videos on his Twitter handle where he can be seen either offering prayers or dressed up as Hindu gods. His latest video is of his dream where he witnessed Lord Krishna's Virat Swaroop also called Vishwaroop. Tej Pratap shared the video on Twitter and said, "I am seeing your universal form with a crown adorned with sparkling chakra and weapons decorated with mace, shining everywhere as the brilliant light of the universe."

In the video, the Bihar minister is seen sleeping and dreaming about Lord Krishan and Mahabharata's war. The video is a compilation of footage from the Mahabharata TV serial. Towards the end of the video, Tej Pratap wakes up in shock. In the tweet, he said that it was hard for him to see Lord Krishna due to his majestic shine. 

The RJD leader was trolled for his latest video. 

"And Oscar goes to one and only teju bhaiya," said one user.

Last month, Tej Pratap had claimed to have seen Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dream following which he rode a bicycle to the Secretariat in Patna and said that he drew inspiration from the late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch. Tej Pratap is famous for dressing up like Lord Krishna. Earlier, he had also dressed up as Lord Shiva.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926