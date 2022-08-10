New Delhi: With Nitish Kumar all set to head Mahagathbandhan government once again in Bihar, anti-BJP opposition parties are filled with `optimism` as they see this development as a new beginning in Indian politics. The Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh is filled with `optimism`after this political development, as the party chief Akhilesh Yadav sees the BJP-JD(U) break-up as a "good start" for Indian politics. He said that this is the beginning of the end, adding "It signals `BJP satta chhodo` on the lines of `Angrezo Bharat chhodo` slogan that was coined during the Independence movement."

Talking to reporters in Kannauj, Akhilesh said, "People in our communities are no longer getting postings in institutions and all BJP supporters are being appointed to key posts at universities and educational institutions," adding "If they get more powerful, then your right to vote might also be taken away. People should not take such possibilities lightly as this was exactly what was happening in many countries in India`s neighbourhood."

Targetting the ruling BJP for selling away public enterprises to corporates, Akhilesh said the way in which the safron party was selling over government establishments like railways, airports and airlines, a time will come when people will be treated like slaves.

Also read: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for 8th time in 22 years

"If they (BJP) remain in control, all of us will turn into slaves," Akhilesh said, adding "In days to come the government will not buy your wheat, private people will buy your wheat."

"This is a government of industrialists. Since the BJP came to power, inflation has increased. From diesel-petrol to gas cylinders, milk, curd--everything has become expensive. Farmers are suffering losses in agriculture. Farmers are not even getting the cost price of their crops. Not only this, the BJP government has cheated the youth by introducing the Agniveer scheme in the Army," he added.

HD Deve Gowda, national president of JD(S), also expressed happiness over the latest development in Bihar, Former prime minister tweeted, "I've been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal Parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I'm in my advanced years, but if the younger gen decides it can offer a good alternative."

Speculation over contours of the new dispensation-who will get what?

The new JD-U-led government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is likely to have the same shape as the previous one, said an IANS report citing sources. Tejashwi Yadav is tipped to be Deputy Chief Minister again, and might get a key portfolio such as Road Construction. The RJD is also said to be angling to get the Home portfolio, besides expecting the Speaker`s post.

It is likely that the party`s Abdul Bari Siddiqui will get Finance while Sunil Kumar Singh could be the Cooperatives Minister. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad`s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav could be made a minister, but might not be given a crucial portfolio like Health, as was the case in the earlier Mahagathbandhan regime.

RJD`s Shyam Rajak is also tipped to be made a minister again, and get the same Food and Civil Supplies portfolio. There is unlikely to be much major change in the charges of the JD-U ministers, and most of them are expected to retain their existing portfolios.

The Congress is likely to get four berths and Congress Legislature Party chief Ajit Sharma is a strong contender to be part of the Nitish cabinet. The Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation, however, has decided not to join the government and extend outside support only.

(WIth IANS Inputs)