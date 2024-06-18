Bihar: Shocking Job Racket Sexually Harassing Women For Employment Exposed

A significant employment scam targeting young people has surfaced in Bihar. The scam, which extends beyond Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, has deceived thousands of young men and women by promising marketing network jobs, extorting sums between 18,000 and 20,000 rupees, and sexually exploiting women. Despite numerous complaints filed at various police stations across Bihar since 2022, no substantial action has been taken by the authorities.

Complaints against the gang have been lodged in districts like East Champaran and Muzaffarpur. However, the scam continues unabated, even expanding its operations to Uttar Pradesh. Over the past three years, the gang has defrauded people of crores of rupees and harassed young job seekers. The gang's headquarters is currently in Noida, from where it runs its fraudulent operations. Initially claiming to be based in Gujarat, the gang has now shifted its base to Noida, focusing its activities in Bihar and UP.

An investigation by Zee Media revealed that thousands of young people are still being deceived and sexually exploited under the guise of selling Ayurvedic medicines. Victims reported that the gang enjoys political protection, which deters the police from taking action. Those who attempted to distance themselves from the company faced physical assault.

The gang primarily uses social media to recruit victims. Several young women reported being contacted through social media posts and offered lucrative jobs. Once recruited, they were held captive and sexually exploited. Videos have surfaced showing girls being beaten with belts, evoking public outrage.

Last year, police raids in the Ahiyapur and Sadar areas freed several captive girls. While many victims chose not to file complaints due to social stigma, a brave girl from Mashrakh, Saran, filed an FIR (No. 718/24) in Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur, against a fake employee of the company.

The scam company, named DVR Uniq, has multiple cases registered against its MD and other officials for charges including kidnapping and sexual exploitation. However, the MD has yet to be arrested, and the company continues its operations without fear. The number of female victims exceeds that of males. Videos provided by victims show shocking evidence of exploitation and abuse, raising questions about the police's inaction.

Victims claim the gang's political connections shield it from consequences. The gang's leader, Manish Sinha, originally from Bihar, established DVR Uniq and initially claimed it was based in Gujarat. Now, headquartered in Noida, the company continues to operate in Bihar and UP. A viral video shows Manish Sinha attempting to coerce a female employee into undressing by promising a high salary and marriage.

Other gang members are similarly involved in exploiting women. When the police failed to act, a victim filed a case against Manish Sinha and his gang in Muzaffarpur Civil Court. Zee Media visited the home of Anchal Kumari, a victim from Mashrakh, who revealed that both she and her brother were deceived by the company. Despite filing complaints about sexual exploitation and forced abortions, no action was taken.

Another viral video shows Ruby, from Siwan, being beaten after she threatened to report the gang's activities. Many girls like Anchal, Ruby, Rani, and Ritu continue to suffer exploitation. Omkar Pandey from Uttar Pradesh also fell victim to the scam and filed an FIR in Muzaffarpur, but no action has been taken. The FIR filed in Raxaul details the sexual exploitation of a tribal girl lured by the promise of a job.

Muzaffarpur Deputy SP Vinita Sinha stated that the police have registered cases against the accused and recorded the victims' statements, and action is being taken against the perpetrators. Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha said that a strict action will be taken against the culprits.