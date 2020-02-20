Indian comes from New Zealand to immerse dog's ashes in Ganga, performs last rites

New Delhi: As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated.”

This has been rightly proved by Pramod Kumar who came all the way to India to immerse his dog's ashes in the river Ganga.

Kumar who hails from Purniya district in Bihar and has been living in Auckland, New Zealand for the last 40 years, returned home to Bihar to perform his dog named Lykan's last rites.

Lykan was like a member of his family and he had been with Kumar for more than 10 years.

After Lykan's death in New Zealand, Kumar cremated him there as per Hindu tradition and then brought his ashes to India.

Kumar immersed Lykan's ashes in Ganga and performed his last rites as per Hindu tradition. He also did a pind daan in the city of Gaya.

Kumar is now preparing to offer free food or Brahmabhoj.