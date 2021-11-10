‘BJP bhagao, mehangai hatao': Congress to launch 11-day march across Uttar Pradesh from November 14

New Delhi: The Congress will undertake an 11-day march ‘mehangai hatao pratigya padayatra’ across Uttar Pradesh from November 14.

The protest, which will kick-start on the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, will follow the "BJP bhagao, mehangai hatao" slogan, PTI cited the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee release as saying.

The release further informed that the march will be conducted in all 403 assembly constituencies of UP and will conclude on November 24. “It will be aimed at highlighting how the country's economy has worsened because of the wrong policies and anti-people work of the BJP government, bent upon benefitting only some of its industrialist friends,” the Congress said in its release.

The padayatra will aim to exert pressure on the government to check inflation and amend its “anti-people policies”, the UP Congress said.

During the yatra, a march of at least 10 km per day will be organised in each assembly segment and a pledge letter of the Congress will be given to each household in the state after holding a meeting with them on the issue of inflation, the release said. A total of eight street meetings will be held in each assembly segment, it added.

"A padayatra of 32,240 km, interspersed with 24,180 'gram sabha' meetings and 5,000 street meetings will be organised across the state during the yatra," the release said.

Uttar Pradesh will witness assembly elections in early 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

