THOOTHUKODI

BJP blames DMK after party's Tamil Nadu vice president's house, car attacked by miscreants

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Sasikala Pushpa was in Kanyakumari for a party meeting when a group of men vandalised her house and damaged a car parked in front of the property on Thursday. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu state vice president Sasikala Pushpa's house and car were vandalised unknown miscreats in the southern coastal district of Thoothukudi, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. Sasikala was in Kanyakumari for a party meeting when a group of men vandalised her house and damaged a car parked in front of the property on Thursday. Pushpa is a former Rajya Sabha MP from AIADMK, who shifted loyalties to the BJP. Taking to twitter, the BJP leader posted pictures of the damage. English translation of her tweet in Tamil said, "DMK, which could not take on the BJP on its ideology, resorted to violence by damaging my house and car. This would not let down the spirit of the BJP members".

Condemning the incident, BJP state chief K Annamalai tweeted, "Under the instructions of the Minister of Women Empowerment & Social Welfare in the DMK govt, Tmt. Geetha Jeevan, DMK goons vandalised BJP TamilNadu Vice President Tmt. 
Sasikala Pushpa's house and car today. "

Also Read: Rafale Watch row: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai challenges DMK, says will donate property to govt if...

"Sasikala Pushpa's only mistake was to question the minister’s inability to provide good governance and their corrupt practices," he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Tirupathy also condemned the attack. Another vice president Karu Nagarajan said the party had preferred a complaint with the DGP Shailendra Babu demanding immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

Pushpa, who is Thoothukudi south district in-charge of the BJP had been a mayor of Thoothukudi. The police registered a case against 13 people in connection with the vandalisation.

(With PTI inputs)

