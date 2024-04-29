Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

BJP, Congress Seek More Time To Address EC Notice On Poll Code Violations

BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Kharge were on Thursday asked by the poll panel to respond to the notices by 11 am on Monday.

|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 09:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP, Congress Seek More Time To Address EC Notice On Poll Code Violations

New Delhi: The BJP has sought one more week while the Congress 14 more days from the Election Commission to respond to notices issued to their party chiefs on complaints of model code violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, respectively, sources said on Monday.

BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Kharge were on Thursday asked by the poll panel to respond to the notices by 11 am on Monday.

The BJP has asked for a week's time to respond to the notice, sources in the Election Commission (EC) said. The Congress had asked for time till 5 pm on Monday but, subsequently, it has asked for 14 more days to respond to the notice, they said.

There is no word yet on whether the commission has agreed to the requests of the BJP and the Congress. Taking cognisance for the first time of a model code violation complaint against a prime minister, the EC had on Thursday issued a notice to Nadda on the opposition's charge that Modi gave a divisive speech in Rajasthan's Banswara.

Separately, the poll panel also issued a notice to Kharge, asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and Gandhi regarding their remarks.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident