RAJASTHAN

BJP Declares Candidates On 6 Out Of 7 Seats For Rajasthan Bypolls

The BJP has declared candidates for bypolls on six out of seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 10:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
BJP Declares Candidates On 6 Out Of 7 Seats For Rajasthan Bypolls Representative Image

The party has fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa. Meena is the brother of minister Kirodi Lal Meena.

The party has declared Rajendra Bhambhu as its candidate from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.

The candidate from Chorasi seat has not been declared by the party.

Voting on seven assembly seats -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh -- will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Four of the seven seats, where bypolls will be held, were with the Congress while one seat each was with the BJP, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Bypolls on two seats are being held due to the deaths of the MLAs -- Congress's Zubair Khan on Ramgarh and BJP's Amritlal Meena on Salumbar.

In the rest five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, necessitating the bypolls.

Congress MLAs Brijendra Ola (Jhunjhunu), Harish Chandra Meena (Deoli-Uniara), Murari Lal Meena (Dasau), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) and BAP MLA Rajkumar Roat (Chorasi) were elected as MP in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Currently, the 200-seat state assembly has 114 MLAs of the BJP, 65 of the Congress, three of BAP, two of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and eight Independent MLAs.

