'BJP govt in UP means control over rioters, mafia, gundaraj': PM Narendra Modi tells voters in Sitapur

Sitapur: Exuding confidence over BJP`s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP government in the state means "control over rioters, 'mafiaraj' and 'Gunda raj', and protection of women".

Addressing a public rally here, Prime Minister said, "A BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means constant control over rioters, mafiaraj, and gundaraj. BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means freedom to celebrate the festivals. BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means protection of sisters and daughters from eve-teasers. BJP government in Uttar Pradesh means Centre`s schemes being implemented at double speed."

Paying tribute to Sant Ravidas, Prime Minister said, "It is a matter of happiness for me that I am the MP of Kashi where Sant Ravidas Ji was born. I am fortunate that God has made me a medium for the sacred work of beautification of his temple complex in Varanasi. I got a chance to decorate that campus."

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)`s government is running on the mantras of Sant Ravidas.

"With the inspiration of Sant Ravidas ji, our government is running on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. Our schemes are focused on the welfare of the poor, downtrodden, exploited, backward and deprived. Those who ran the government in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 were jealous of Sant Ravidas ji," said Prime Minister.

He said the double engine government is working with double power to empower the poor and make Uttar Pradesh an "Uttam Pradesh". "I come from a poor family. I did not hear the speeches of poverty, I have come from poverty. I reached here going through the life of the poor," he added.

Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases took place on February 10 and 14 respectively. The third phase of UP polls will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

