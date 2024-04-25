BJP Lodges Complaint To ECI Against Congress Over Alleged False Ads In Prominent Newspapers

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) delegation lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding what they claim are untrue, harmful, unverified, and damaging advertisements spread by the Congress party in prominent newspapers.

The BJP stated, "This is to bring to your kind notice that, today, i.e. on April 24, just two days before the poll, the Congress party published totally false, malicious and defamatory news advertisements in the front page of almost all notable newspapers," reported ANI citing the party’s letter.

The BJP alleged that the Congress Party put out an ad titled 'Chambu' to suggest that the Central Government cheated Karnataka. According to the letter, the advertisement featured the word 'Chambu' along with an image. 'Chambu' is a slang term used to describe, 'being cheated or empty promise'.

As per the letter, the advertisement suggests that the BJP-led Central Government has cheated the state of Karnataka. The letter also included copies of some of these advertisements from prominent newspapers. The BJP claimed that the Congress, despite being aware of the accurate statistics, deliberately crafted these advertisements after careful consideration, aiming to sway voters' opinions and influence the election outcome with baseless false statements.

"This advertisement will have serious implications on the outcome of the election, which is violative of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representative of the People Act. The said ad grossly violates the provisions enshrined under the Model Code of Conduct," the letter added, as per ANI.

Karnataka's 28 seats will be contested in two phases on April 26 and on May 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured victory in 25 out of total 28 seats.