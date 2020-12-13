हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur courts controversy with caste remarks on 'Shudras'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur while addressing a Kshatriya Sammelan in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, made controversial remarks on schedule caste (Shudras).

BJP MP Pragya Thakur courts controversy with caste remarks on &#039;Shudras&#039;

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur stirred up another controversy this time for her comments on people from the "lower castes- Shudras".

While addressing Kshatriya Sammelan event in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Saturday (December 12), Pragya Thakur made a statement saying, "A Brahmin being called a Brahmin does not feel bad; a Kshatriya being called a Kshatriya does not take offence; why a Shudra (Scheduled Caste) should raise an objection to be called a Shudra?"

(Kshatriya ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi lagta. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate).

Meanwhile, Pragya Singh Thakur lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy saying that BJP will win in the next Assembly elections and there will be "Hindu Raj" in West Bengal.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal," said Pragya Thakur.

The minister's comments follow a few days after Nadda's convoy was attacked. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh ThakurshudrasBJP. Madhya Pradesh
Next
Story

Farmers to stage hunger strike to protest farm laws: Top developments of the day
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will Mamta return to power through Murder marketing?