BJP MP Pragya Thakur courts controversy with caste remarks on 'Shudras'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur stirred up another controversy this time for her comments on people from the "lower castes- Shudras".

While addressing Kshatriya Sammelan event in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Saturday (December 12), Pragya Thakur made a statement saying, "A Brahmin being called a Brahmin does not feel bad; a Kshatriya being called a Kshatriya does not take offence; why a Shudra (Scheduled Caste) should raise an objection to be called a Shudra?"

(Kshatriya ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi lagta. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate).

#WATCH | Kshatriya ko kshatriya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Brahmin ko brahmin keh do, bura nahi laga. Vaishya ko vaishya keh do, bura nahi lagta. Shudra ko shudra keh do, bura lag jata hai. Kaaran kya hai? Kyunki samajh nahi paate: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in Sehore, MP (12.12) pic.twitter.com/CbCctxmACp — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Pragya Singh Thakur lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy saying that BJP will win in the next Assembly elections and there will be "Hindu Raj" in West Bengal.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj in West Bengal," said Pragya Thakur.

The minister's comments follow a few days after Nadda's convoy was attacked. Party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured as protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.



