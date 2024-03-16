'BJP-NDA Fully Prepared For Biggest Festival Of Democracy': PM Modi After EC Announces 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Schedule

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence and readiness as the Election Commission (EC) unveiled the complete schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, marking the commencement of what he referred to as "the biggest festival of democracy."

In a statement following the EC announcement, PM Modi emphasized the preparedness of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections," he affirmed. PM Modi underscored their campaign strategy, which hinges on showcasing their accomplishment in governance and service delivery across various sectors. "We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," he stated on X.

The Prime Minister's remarks signal a proactive approach from the ruling coalition as they gear up for the electoral battle ahead. With the announcement of the election schedule, political parties across the spectrum are expected to intensify their campaigning efforts in the run-up to polling day.

The tweet from the PM came shortly after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while addressing a press conference. The results will be announced on June 4, the CEC said.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13, Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June. With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, and the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories.

Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date for nominations for candidates is April 4. The second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 19. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories.

Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates is April 25. The fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories.

Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, and the last date for nominations for candidates is May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, and the last date for nominations for candidates in May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories.

Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories.

Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, and a total of 89 constituencies will undergo polls in phase 2. In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies. 96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, and 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5.

In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo polls.

Assembly elections will be held in Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13. while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19 the counting of votes on 4 June.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure a level playing field. CAPF will be deployed adequately & assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts & drones to ensure vigil.

Ensuring voters' trust is paramount. Violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators to be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates through the SUVIDHA portal.

ECI has offered 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders. cVigil empowers citizens to report MCC violations and assures action within 100 Mts. KYC app facilitates informed voting. A revamped results portal to enhance the experience on results day.

He further mentioned that the poll body is sensitive to environmentally sustainable elections. "We are making efforts to minimise single-use plastic and encourage eco-friendly practices in the election process," he said. CEC Kumar informed that to curb the flow of illicit money, the poll body has held extensive reviews with enforcement agencies.