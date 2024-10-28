CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader, ANS Prasad has charged that Tamil superstar-turned-politician, Vijay's priority was self-promotion and political branding over the welfare of his followers. In a hard hitting-statement, ANS Prasad said that Vijay failed to ensure basic amenities like safe drinking water, food, clean toilets and medical facilities for those who attended the rally even after making calls to supporters to “come safely and create political history.”

Prasad asked, “Why were attendees neglected in such an unsafe and unsanitary manner?” He said though Vijay arranged for luxurious accommodations in seven caravans for himself, his family, and special guests, he neglected the welfare of the thousands of common people who attended the rally, considering him as one of their own.

He said that while Vijay claimed that around 3,00,000 people attended the rally, only 10,000 chairs were provided. He said that Vijay organised everything as a grand political spectacle, focussing on stage set-up, venue preparation, and cut-outs of key leaders and Tamil kings – all geared toward political propaganda.

He charged that though Vijay meticulously plans everything in minute detail for his movies he didn't show the same concern for the attendees' welfare at the convention. He charged that many of those who attended the function at Vikravandi in Villupuram, including women, children and young people were deprived of essential facilities.

He said that basic provisions such as drinking water, food, clean restrooms, and emergency medical services were poorly planned, with many attendees seen struggling in the social media posts. The BJP leader said that it was clear that the massive stage and grand displays to elevate Vijay as a major political leader in Tamil Nadu were prioritised over the well-being of supporters who trusted him.

While the film industry often spends crores on production and advertising, Vijay, in this same advertising culture, poured crores into building his image and the grandeur of the event, all while focussing on the convention's success rather than the basic needs of his supporters. Prasad said, “Shockingly, Vijay, who made arrangements for his own comfort with seven caravans and a grand stage, ignored basic necessities for his supporters, instead choosing cost-cutting when it came to their welfare and this sets a poor example.”

He said, “Instead of inciting and exploiting passionate followers for political gains like the Dravidian parties, Vijay should have shown the same concern for humanity and treated his supporters as members of his own family.” He also called upon Vijay to distance himself from the DMK's 'opportunistic politics'.

He said that Vijay can redeem his image by doing so and emerge as a genuine leader who can fulfill the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. Prasad said that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's congratulatory message, calling Vijay his long-time friend, underscores the need for the actor to reevaluate his alliances.

Prasad added that Vijay's subtle endorsement of DMK during the previous election, despite his initial stance, raises questions about his commitment to people-centric politics. He said that Vijay must understand the dichotomy between his initial stance and subsequent actions and he must prioritise people over power.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that Vijay's call to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam supporters echoes Karunanidhi's past pleas to DMK faithful. He said, “Both Vijay and late Karunanidhi employed emotive appeals to gather crowds, omitting vulnerable groups like pregnant women and children, highlighting similarities in their publicity strategies.”

He said, “Instead of inciting and exploiting passionate followers for political gains like the Dravidian parties, Vijay should have shown the same concern for humanity and treated his supporters as members of his own family.”

Prasad also said that Vijay must recognise the people's sentiment and expectations and should acknowledge the support from various parties, including the BJP, wishing him success in his political endeavour.