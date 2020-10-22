BJP releases poll manifesto for Bihar; RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav raises issues of special package, special state status

Patna: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (October 22) released the party`s manifesto for three-phased Bihar Assembly elections. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who criticised the manifesto, said, "BJP doesn`t have a face for Bihar polls.

Speaking on BJP`s manifesto, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Finance Minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she`s here, Sitharaman Ji should first tell why she never gave a special package and special state status to Bihar."

Lashing out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said, even after ruling for 15 years, he does not know what are the provisions in the budget. Tejashwi further said, "Nowadays Nitish Kumar Ji is saying anything. He is asking where will the money come from? Even after ruling for 15 years, he does not know what are the provisions in the budget and how to spend them."

Yadav said, "The financial budget of Bihar is 2,11,761 crores, out of which 40 per cent of the amount is not spent by the NDA government due to its wavering, irresponsible, corrupt and poor policies and in the end, they surrender 80 thousand crores every year. Why would an efficient government surrender around 40 per cent of the funds- Nitish Ji and Sushil Ji, we can easily use this huge amount for new developmental works and new restoration instead of creating a caste vote bank like you."

He further claimed that the Bihar government has spent only 60 per cent of the total budget, adding "Now during election time, on what basis is he going seeking votes."

Earlier releasing the party`s manifesto, Sitharaman said, "As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto."

Sitharaman said that Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed, adding "They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfill what we promised."

According to Sitharaman, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, it has grown from 3 per cent to 11.3 per cent in the State in the last 15 years of NDA govt and not during the 15 years of jungle raj.

Union Finance Minister said, "It was made possible because our government gave priority to good governance for people. Only 34 per cent eligible got pucca house in Lala Yadav`s 15 years tenure. But in the last 15 years, 96 per cent of eligible people got the pucca house."

Appealing to all voters in the State to vote for NDA and make it win, Sitharaman said, "Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the next 5 years. Under his rule, Bihar will become a progressive and developed state of India."

The election document was unveiled by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. Union minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and other BJP leaders were also present at the event.

The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP`s manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister`s vision of making `Atmanirbhar Bihar`.

The counting for 3-phased Assembly polls will take place on November 10. The BJP is contesting the Bihar election in alliance with Nitish Kumar`s Janata Dal (United). The JD(U) is contesting on 122 seats and BJP on 121 in the 243-member state Assembly.

The `Mahagathbandhan` - an alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties has already released its manifesto. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan released its manifesto on Wednesday for Bihar Assembly poll in Patna.

Lalu hits out at Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is currently in Ranchi jail, has been closely monitoring and directing the action in the Assembly poll campaign. He slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi as Mukhya Mauka Mantri (Chief Opportunist Minister) and up-mukhya dhokha mantri (Deputy Chief Deceive Minister) while referring to a cartoon uploaded from his tweeter handle.

The RJD supremo said, "People have given many opportunities to you but you have only deceived them." In the cartoon, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi can be seen urging voters to give them one more chance and the public saying, "how many more you need?"

Four days back, Lalu Prasad had taken another jibe at the Nitish Kumar government in a similar Twitter post in which the Chief Minister had tried to make an excuse of the fact that Bihar is not a maritime state and hence misses out on trade and commerce.

