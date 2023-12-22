trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701815
SIDDARAMAIAH LUXURY JET ROW

BJP Tears Into Congress As Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Uses Luxury Jet To Seek Drought Aid

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's media cell, took to social media to slam the Karnataka Congress leaders. He accused them of enjoying "happy moments" aboard a private jet while ostensibly seeking funds for drought relief in Delhi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
New Delhi: In a blistering attack on the Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for travelling in a private luxury jet while their party spearheads a crowdfunding campaign to aid drought relief in the state.

Amit Malviya's Lead BJP's Charge 

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's media cell, took to social media to slam the Karnataka Congress leaders. He accused them of enjoying "happy moments" aboard a private jet while ostensibly seeking funds for drought relief in Delhi. Malviya pointedly contrasted this alleged extravagance with the Congress's crowdfunding efforts, emphasizing the apparent dissonance between their actions and their plea for public donations.

 

 

Viral Video Sparks Controversy

The controversy escalated when Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan himself posted a video showcasing the luxurious private jet journey with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The video, initially intended to capture "happy moments," became a focal point for criticism.

BJP Leaders Criticise Siddaramaiah

Prominent BJP leaders, including CT Ravi and Shehzad Poonawalla, joined the criticism. Ravi questioned the government's priorities, highlighting the lack of funds for drought-affected farmers juxtaposed with the availability of resources for the chief minister's luxury travel. Poonawalla accused the Congress of using Karnataka as an "ATM," referring to the ruling party's alleged pattern of fiscal imprudence in states where it is in power.

Poonawalla said, “The deputy chief minister of Karnataka tells his party MLAs and people that there is no money left for development because all the money has been splurged on the so-called promises made by the Congress party which they are unable to fulfill… We see the ministers of the Karnataka government doing photo shoots and splurging in VVIP planes and jet planes at the cost of taxpayer money along with the chief minister asking for funds for drought relief. Congress's mindset is to use any state it gets power in as an ATM. They did that in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Now it has turned to Karnataka and Telangana.”

 

 

Congress Counters BJP's Claims

Responding to the BJP's allegations, Congress leaders, notably Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil, recalled instances of leaders from the ruling party, including Prime Minister Modi, utilizing expensive aircraft during their tenures.

 

 

'Donate For Desh' Campaign Amidst Criticism

The BJP's accusations come at a time when the Congress is actively promoting its 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, aimed at gathering public donations to support the party's initiatives. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended the campaign, drawing parallels with Mahatma Gandhi's reliance on public contributions during the freedom struggle.

In this tumultuous political climate, the BJP's allegations underscore a perceived incongruity between the Congress's plea for public donations and the leaders' alleged indulgence in luxury travel, adding fuel to the ongoing political discourse in Karnataka.

