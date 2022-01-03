BJP's Nitesh Rane seeks anticipatory bail in alleged attempt to murder case

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, on Monday ( January 3) approached the Bombay High Court seeking pre-arrest bail in an alleged attempt to murder case registered against him in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra.

The sessions court in the Sindhudurg district had last week rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Kankavli MLA.

Nitesh Rane's advocate Sangram Desai said on Monday that the MLA's application in the high court is likely to be heard by a single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang on Tuesday.

The MLA claimed in his plea that he was falsely implicated in the attempt to murder case out of political rivalry.

He claimed that the case against him was registered with the sole aim of preventing him from participating in the Sindhudurg District Central Co-operative Bank elections that were held on December 30.

An FIR was registered against Nitesh Rane and others at the Kankavali police station in last December under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case pertains to the alleged attack on local Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab during the campaign for the bank elections.

In a setback to the Shiv Sena, a panel led by Narayan Rane won the Sindhudurg District Central Cooperative Bank elections.

