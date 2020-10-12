हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varanasi

Blanket ban to be enforced on diesel-run boats in Varanasi — Read details

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to give a better experience to tourists during their stay in Varanasi.

File Photo

VARANASI: In order to curb pollution in the holy Ganga river, Varanasi authorities are mulling to impose a complete ban on diesel-run boats in the city. If things go as planned, CNG boats could soon replace diesel-operated boats in the holy city. 

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to give a better experience to tourists and hence has been considering bringing in CNG-run boats to the river Ganga. With this decision, the holy river will also get protected from the harmful-polluted smoke that erupts out from diesel boats. Along with this, tourists coming to Varanasi will also get relief from the noise emitted by the boat engines.

According to reports, construction of a CNG station has started in the city. The work at CNG pump is expected to be completed by next year, after which it will be opened to the the general public.

The Khirkiya Ghat in the city is being developed as a model ghat.

