BMC gears up for monsoon, increasing beds for COVID-19 patients; launches 'Mission Zero' plan

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (June 22) said it has started increasing capacity of beds for COVID-19 patients in view of upcoming monsoon.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that coronavirus infection may increase with the onset of monsoon, therefore, we have started increasing the capacity beds of from 12,000 to 15,000 in June. In July, we will try to increase the beds to 20,000, besides increasing the ICU beds, he added.

Notably, the BMC today launched `Mission Zero` rapid action plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, in a bid to combat coronavirus outbreak situation in the city, which is severely affected by the contagion.

Under the programme, the BMC's 50 mobile dispensary vans will cover various parts of Mumbai for 2-3 weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients.

Maharashtra's Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray called the new initiative "chase the virus" for worst-affected regions of the city.

"The BMC is launching is "chase the virus" drive for Mulund, Abha duo, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar, and Kandivali. Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MC Chahal and as guardian ministers, my colleague MLA Aslam Shaikh and I are doing everything we should for you," Thackeray tweeted.

Till Sunday, the BMC had reported 66,507 COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the contagion with 1,32,075 cases and 6170 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said that 27,446 people have been arrested, under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the state, since the start of COVID-19 lockdown.

"As many as 1,33,730 offences have been registered under 188 of IPC since the lockdown leading to 27,446 arrests and seizure of 83,970 vehicles," Anil Deshmukh tweeted. A total of Rs 8,41,32,461 has been collected in fines from offenders, he added.

