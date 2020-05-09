Bois Locker Room: Petition filed in Delhi HC seeks SIT, CBI probe in the case

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court on Saturday (May 9, 2020) seeking a SIT or CBI investigation into the case related to 'Bois Locker Room' social media group, in which nearly 22 teenage boys allegedly shared objectionable pictures of minor girls and discussed about raping women.

The petition also seeks protection to the girls and women who been have highlighted this case. The plea is likely to be heard by the court on May 13.

The PIL, filed by Dev Ashish Dubey through advocates Dushyant Tiwari and Omprakash Parihar.

The petition said that screenshots from an Instagram group called "Bois Locker Room" were shared by social media users, which revealed chats between a group of school students from Class 11 and 12 sharing photos of underage girls, followed by lurid discussions on their bodies.

It further highlighted that the group also allegedly used to share nude/morphed photographs of women."The group is run by and has membership of 16 to 18-year-old boys from posh schools in South Delhi, all of whom were involved in the objectification of their classmates and other women, some as young as 14 years of age," read the petition.

The plea claimed that the members of the group have committed several offences, including defamation, threatening women, etc, which are punishable under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi Police cyber cell on Friday (May 8, 2020) had recorded statements of six students who are accused of being a part of the Instagram group. All six students are adults.

In order to gather further information on the matter, the police officials have also quizzed some of the juveniles at their residence in front of their parents and NGO members.